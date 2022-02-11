Fortnite Chapter 3 launches a new call for combat and so you can participate | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The official website of Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, invites players to share the best combat modes without building through the Combat Call. Natural cover, additional shields and healing items will be key to the development of the event.

The folks over at Epic Games have added new elements so players can help creators design even more amazing islands in Fortnite:

New forces of nature: fire

New item handling device

New player counter device

The main game modes for the event of Fortnite are the following:

Island without construction

Instead of the usual Zone Wars, try one with natural terrain or buildings for cover.

fun swag

Offer fun and interesting loot to encourage players to participate.

The gameplay must be absolutely clear and instantly understandable

The rules should be familiar, simple and intuitive.

Rising tension and drama

The odds increase with each round. The failures are drastic.

strategic speculation

The players must observe and learn from the rest of the participants.

dynamic social relationships

Players should be given the option to collaborate or go it alone.

Interesting and unique themes

What world is the game set in? Unique Elimination Mechanics

Players fall into lava, fight velociraptors, send them into space, etc.

You will be able to send the maps before March 15, 2022.

FORTNITE | How to participate in the event

Creative Combat Content Submission: use the “Combat Summons” dropdown in the Fortnite Creative Featured Content form before March 15.

Submitting content for the Discover UI: request to appear in Discover from the form. Submit with this link the content for the Fortnite Discover UI

Remember that all submissions must be original creations. Follow the Fortnite Creative Featured Content Guidelines.

