Fortnite: Best way to be 3 seconds in the air inside a vehicle in Chapter 3, season 1

Fortnite It already has another set of challenges for those looking to max out their Battle Passes. The challenges vary in difficulty, but most can be completed in a few hours.

One of the Chapter Three Season 1 Week 10 challenges requires you to get three seconds in the air in a vehicle. Although the quest looks pretty straightforward, it can be difficult to find the right conditions to complete it.

You can complete the challenge by driving off the cliffs with a car, but building a ramp will be the best way to go.

To get three seconds in the air in a vehicle in Fortnite you should:

Gather some building materials.

Find a vehicle.

Start building a ramp.

After building a ramp long enough to send you flying for over three seconds, hop into your vehicle.

Start driving towards the ramp you just built and enjoy the flight.

If the ramp wasn’t high enough and the challenge wasn’t completed when jumping with the vehicle, you’ll need to build it a bit higher. Considering you’ll also be outdoors, there may be other players shooting at your ramp as you try to complete the challenge. If you find that your vehicle is in a crowded point of interest, you should drive it to a more secluded location before working on the ramp.

This article was originally published in English by Gökhan Çakır on February 07, 2022.