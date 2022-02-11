FNCS of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: dates, prizes and how to participate

Epic Games has announced the details of the FNCSthe Fortnite Champion Series during the Season 1 of Chapter 3. this new competitive season from fortnite battle royale It doesn’t differ much from the previous ones. Just below you have all the details, including dates Y awards:

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS start?

Unless there is something unforeseen at the last minute, These are the dates of the different phases of the FNCS during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Qualifying Phase 1 : February 17 and 18, 2022.

: February 17 and 18, 2022. Qualifying Phase 2 : February 19 and 20, 2022.

: February 19 and 20, 2022. semifinals : from February 24 to 27, 2022.

: from February 24 to 27, 2022. Final: March 5 and 6, 2022.

As usual, Twitch drops and free rewards expected for watching the live broadcasts of the different phases of the FNCS. We will inform you in detail as soon as we know more.

The FNCS of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1 uses a Duos format.

What prizes will there be in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS?

During the FNCS of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 there will be a total of $3,008,500 in prizes, distributed as follows according to regions:

Europe : $1,362,500

: $1,362,500 United States (East Coast) : $637,500

: $637,500 United States (West Coast) : $239,500

: $239,500 Brazil : $418,000

: $418,000 Asia : $145,000

: $145,000 middle East : $114,000

: $114,000 Oceania: $92,000

How to participate in the FNCS of Season 1 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

The requirements to participate in the FNCS of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 and thus be able to choose their prize money are the following:

All members of the participating Duo must have reached the Champions League or higher in Arena (Fortnite’s competitive mode) in their respective game region. In this way, they will be able to enter the FNCS Qualifier 1 playlist on the indicated day. To advance and pass the round, the participating Duos will have to earn points by staying in high positions and eliminating enemy players.

Fortnite Season 1 FNCS Community Cup Chapter 3: all the details

The 02/28/2022 is celebrated the Community Cup of the FNCS. In this event, heThe Duos will play 10 games over three hours to try to get as many points as possible. The top teams in each region will win the FNCS 3:1 Champion skin and the Mark of Champions backpack accessory. According to Epic Games, it can take up to a week to receive these prizes after finishing the competition.

Source: EpicGames [1] [2]