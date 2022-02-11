Five movies to celebrate Emma Roberts’ birthday

A woman sued the American rapper Snoop Dogg whom she accuses of having sexually assaulted her in 2013 in California.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in The Angels.

The woman, who remains anonymous, is described in court documents as a professional dancer, model and actress, who worked as a dancer for years for Snoop Dogg and other rappers.

According to his version, in 2013 he would have agreed to meet with the musician, at the request of a close collaborator of Snoop Dogg who suggested that it would be “a good move for his career.”

The woman accuses this collaborator, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (whose real name is Donald Campbell), of having taken her home without her consent, of having forced her to perform oral sex and of having instigated her to go to Snoop Dogg’s studio. under professional pretexts.

She accepted “in the hope of advancing her career.”

There, according to her version, the musician forced her to perform oral sex in the bathroom and ejaculated on top of her.

The lawsuit calls Snoop Dogg a “predator” and accuses him of using “his position of power over her, including his ability to hire her, fire her, and make sure no one ever hires her in the industry again.”

According to the lawsuit, both sides tried unsuccessfully to reach a settlement through private mediation on Feb. 8. The lawsuit was filed a day later.

That Wednesday the artist posted on Instagram: “The season of money hunters has arrived. Take care.” Without referring to anything specific, the message includes emojis of a bag of money, a face with a suspicious expression, a policeman and a judge.

Snoop Dogg, 50, will perform Sunday alongside rap stars Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar at the touted halftime show at the superbowlthe final of the American football championship that this year is held in Los Angeles.

This week, the artist closed the purchase of a powerful rap firm that released his album “Doggystyle” in 1993.

