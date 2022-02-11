First Laughter Festival will bring together Costa Rican and international talent

With national and international comedians, the International Festival of Laughter will take place on April 23 and 24.

The appointment will be at the Costa Rica Convention Center, with the participation of the Colombian show “El Diván Rojo”, one of the most successful theatrical comedies in that country and in which Lorna Cepeda, Julio César Herrera and Natalia Ramírez perform, who will be seen on Sunday at 3 pm

During the first meeting, on Saturday the 23rd at 7 pm, the program will include Natalia Monge, Marcia Saborío and Carlos Ramos “El Porcionzón”, who will present a repertoire created specifically for the occasion.

In some cases mixing the Stand Up in his interpretation of characters and imitations.

¨This first International Laughter Festival is something I wanted to produce since 2019, but I think that now, after everything we’ve been through, it’s perfect for us to enjoy laughing with the best national and international comedians, taking into account what they say: laughter is the best medicine,” said Manrique Mata of RPM TV, producer of the FIR.

Tickets for both events are available at www.eticket.cr.

Prices range from ¢15 thousand to ¢39 thousand.

The public will be able to choose between the table area or the different sections with chairs.