Fast and Furious 9: the new tape of the Vin Diesel saga is already on HBO Max



This is the ninth film in the Fast and Furious saga.

February 11, 2022 4:24 p.m.

HBO Max has just added to its catalog the ninth film belonging to the Fast and Furious saga, starring Vin Diesel.

The story shows us Dom trying to lead a life out of trouble with Letty and their young son Brian. However, the “family” has to come together again for a new mission.

What the leader of the gang does not know is that his new enemy is nothing more and nothing less than his missing brother Jakob, one of the most dangerous murderers and also one of the best drivers.

With this, Dom must face a great threat: his past.

Original title

Fast & Furious 9.

Year

2021.

Duration

142 minutes

Country

U.S.

Direction

Justin Lin.

Cast

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Sung Kang, Lucas Black, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Nathalie Emmanuel, Martyn Ford, Alexander Wraith, Bow Wow, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Don Omar, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, JD Pardo, Anna Sawai, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Shea Whigham, Jim Parrack, Igby Rigney, Siena Agudong, Jason Statham, Sophia Bui, Amber Sienna.

Gender

Action.

