Facebook vs Europe: can the social network leave the continent?

The dispute of Facebook vs Europe could cause the exit of the social network from the old continent, or at least that is the warning made by the company of mark zuckerberg after the constant limitations in the data usage of European users, although this would be complicated.

Goala company in charge of social networks such as Facebook and Instagramis developing a universe of interaction virtual that would require the data of the users at a global level to be able to develop the experience in its entirety.

announcing @Goal — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Goal (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Facebook vs Europe: The differences between government and company

In July 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union prohibited the export of user data Europe to U.S based on article 5 of the General Data Protection Regulation.

As a consequence, the company received a fine of 4 percent of the annual benefits to the enterprise. Therefore, Facebook issued a statement in this regard in which he showed his dissatisfaction with the decision taken against him.

“We may not be able to offer some of our most important products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.”

It should be noted that the social network lost 500 thousand users daily for the last three months 2021plus the company now called Goal lost a quarter of its value on the Stock Market with declines of 200 billion dollars.

Can Facebook leave the European market?

Facebook’s CFO, David Wehnerattributed the losses to the new operating systems of Manzana that ask users for explicit permission to track them and the restrictions imposed such as Digital Services Law approved by the European Parliament.

the fight of Facebook vs. Apple has caused speculation about the departure of the social network from European countries, which would cause the bankruptcy of 10 million small businesses that depend on their platforms to survive, so their exit seems unlikely.

On the other hand, economy ministers from Germany Y France declared at a press conference that “we would live very well without Facebook”, which implied that Goal it could abandon its business on the mainland before a change in political stance.

“The digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and assert its sovereignty.” Robert Habeck (Germany) and Bruno LeMaire (France)

Facebook vs Europe: Were there really Meta threats?

The Vice President of Public Policies of Meta in Europe, Markus Reinischclarified that the company he represents did not threaten to the authorities of the European Union (EU) or any country in particular.

“Any information that implies that is simply not true … we have highlighted the specific risk to our services in Europe and the need for a secure data transfer mechanism.”

The statements by Facebook are part of a strategy to achieve a regulation favorable to its business of data usage for advertising purposes, which has already caused him problems with Australianot to mention the scandal known as Facebook Papers.