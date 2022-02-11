F1 2022: Checo Prez claims not to have broken the drivers’ code during the last race in Abu Dhabi

A season of Formula 1 is about to begin and despite this, there is still talk about how the last one ended, where Max Verstappen got the title with the help of his Red Bull teammate, the Mexican Czech Prez, who commented that he did not break the drivers’ code after he helped Hamilton fall behind in the Abu Dhabi race.

“I didn’t break a pilots code. In the end I was defending the position like in every race, it is important to do it, not because someone is fighting for the championship you have to drive differently, in the end we are all here to do the best for ourselves and for our teams and that is what I did”, comment for ESPN.

In addition, he assured that, despite his collaboration in the race, the championship had not changed hands: “I think the result would not have changed, whatever the decision would have been in terms of not letting everyone pass.” (to the safety car) but that’s a different story, but the result didn’t change. It’s a tough decision.”

The championship ended with a lot of drama: “I think it could have been handled better (the end of the race and the safety car), but it wouldn’t necessarily have changed the final result.

