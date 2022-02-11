Exatlón México: Ximena Duggan stars in a strong FIGHT with Ana Lago

Follow the controversy! The Exathlon Mexico All Star is very close to finishing its second week, but they have been days full of controversy due to the constant friction between the athletes and now it will be the turn of Ximena Duggan who will star in a strong fight with Ana LagoHere we tell you all the details.

A few hours ago the reds showed their superiority by winning the second battle for survival of the week, so two blues already have their place secured in the elimination duels.

According to the Everything is Viral channel, the third confrontation of this type will take place in the abandoned station circuit, it will be defined when the athletes throw a hoop in a basket while the rivals try to avoid it and it is there in where would the Ximena Duggan fight with Ana Lago.

Ana cannot run the circuits by medical order, but she will be in the definition zone trying to prevent the blues from putting their hoops and that It didn’t seem fair to Ximena, who did not hesitate to show his disagreement, according to the same source.

Lago immediately responded and stated that those are program rules, words that Duggan accepted with visible annoyance.

Will Mati Álvarez leave the Exatlón México?

The channel Everything is Viral reports that Mati Álvarez will suffer a spectacular knee injury When leaving a circuit, the concern of her teammates is so great that they did not hesitate to run to help her.

The multi-champion leaves by ambulance with a lot of pain in the joint, although it is not serious and she will not leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic, she will be on the bench for a few days.

That could directly influence the scoreboard, as the Reds will lose one of their best elements and their dominance could be compromised.

