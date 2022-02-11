Exatlón México: Will Koke Guerrero leave due to health problems?

Koke suffers from a disease in the eyes and ears that prevents him from giving one hundred percent of his performance.

February 10, 2022 4:30 p.m.

Koke Warriorwinner of the men’s branch of the fifth season of Exatlón México, is one of the most outstanding athletes of the competition, however, he could leave the Exathlon All Stars for health reasons if it is not attended to in time.

In Exathlon All Stars are the champions, finalists or athletes who demonstrated a good sports level throughout the program, however, some of them like Koke Warrior have had health problems that put their stay in the program at risk.

Koke Guerrero, the champion of the fifth season, has a health problem that is affecting his performance.

What is Koke Guerrero’s health problem?

According to leaks, Koke suffers from an eye and ear disease. that prevents you from giving one hundred percent of your performance. During the fifth season of Exatlón México, the athlete revealed that he had an infection that was being treated and he could even be seen with earplugs so that it would not get worse.

The powers of Exathlon Mexico they are carried out in different scenarios where the athletes are exposed to sea sand and mud, for example, which is still a risk for the athletes.

Exatlón followers ask the production to care for sick or injured athletes

Exatlón México fans have observed that the athlete puts his hand to his eyes and blinks repeatedlyso they are concerned about his health and have asked the production to attend to the athlete’s illness as soon as possible, since most of the circuits have dirt, mud and dirty water that could be affecting him.

Koke is not the first to have had health problems, since Evelyn Gujarro, Maty Álvarez, Aristeo Cazares and Ana Leo They have also been injured in the Exatlón Mexico.

Will Koke leave the competition?

At the moment there is no news that Koke will leave the competition. The All Stars Exathlon has only just begun, so the athlete must attend quickly before it is too late.

