Exatlón México: Do ​​they remove the reality show? All Stars will go OFF the air this day

The Exatlón México All Stars did not have a great start, although proven athletes were used, very popular and who were also finalists or champions of one of the reality seasons, however, it was not enough for the rating to be noticeably better compared to the fifth season, which in the end did not have good levels compared to the fourth edition.

However, now it seems that there will be no way to improve this, since competition will come to TV Azteca, since it was recently announced that the Ajusco television station will premiere Master Chef Junior, which will enter the schedule of the Exatlón México All Stars, but Not for fans of competitive sports to be alarmed about. At least not yet.

When will the Exatlón México All Stars go off the air?

Although there will be changes in programs and the sports reality show will undergo changes, it is only a matter of going off the air one day, since it will be on Fridays when the food preparation reality show enters the Exatlón México All Stars schedule, which will happen next Friday. February 25.

In this way, the reality show will be broadcast only from Monday to Thursday, with Sunday destined only for the elimination of athletes as has normally been the case since it was released, except when the final weeks are reached, because that is when there are elements weekday.

But there will not only be changes in the days of transmission, since there will only be two Duels for Survival, and in this way there will be only two athletes in the Elimination Duel on Sundays, although they can continue to be mixed. In this way, it will have changes again in the final stretch of the reality show, since it is calculated that it will be at the end of March when it ends to make way for Survivor Mexico, in its third season.