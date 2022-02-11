Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman created the perfect health drink for ‘People Who Get Sh*t Done’. This Super Bowl, they’re bringing their experience to the big screen with the first commercial of its kind for ZOA Energy.

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and his business partners are known for making it big: blockbuster movies, big business deals, and more.

So during Super Bowl LVI, when fans see Johnson appear in an ad, they might be surprised to see something much simpler. There are no fancy sets. No big bangs. Instead, fans will see the four co-founders of a new energy drink called ZOA Energy: Johnson; his longtime business partner, Dany Garcia; strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi; and Juggernaut Capital Partners founder John Shulman, both of whom work hard, whether it’s in a gym or working on the brand.

That is by design. For this team, being small really means being big and standing out in a big way.

“We knew that for this ad we wanted to present something that was really authentic,” says Garcia. “We recognize that if we were to shoot an ad that featured some of the co-founders at the gym training, and then additional co-founders working on a production basis, we would actually be covering a huge aspect of our natural lives.”

ZOA was founded in March 2021 and is positioned as a healthier, vitamin-packed alternative to the saturated energy drink market. The founders say it grew out of a personal need: They were looking for a healthy yet efficient energy drink that they could incorporate into their lives without interruption or worry, and since it didn’t exist, they created it themselves.

That whole-life spirit has attracted a very particular type of fan base that isn’t looking for gimmicks or big sales pitches, which is exactly how the founders wanted to position the brand during the Super Bowl.

“What we have found across the board is that our ZOA customer is a person who finds great enjoyment in doing things,” says Johnson. “And that is general. That’s all ages, regardless of what they do for a living, what their income is. It doesn’t matter. ZOA consumers want to do shit and they enjoy it.”

As a result, these consumers connect with other like-minded people.

“As a co-founder of ZOA, the brand is closely tied to all of our values,” says Rienzi. “Health and fitness are extremely important to all of us.”

Ironically, but unsurprisingly, this is precisely the mindset that led to the team’s Super Bowl debut.

“Super Bowl commercials are iconic, everyone brings their A-game and many deliver and few fail,” explains Johnson. “What I felt was, and I can speak for our founders, that with this ZOA Super Bowl commercial, we had the opportunity to create something that was a little bit different than what you normally see in Super Bowl commercials. And that’s a real application of rawness and grit to our commercial, to the point where what we’re shooting is real life.”

There was no hype, no fake, no misrepresentation of how the ZOA founders actually use the drink to fuel their lives.

“We really wanted our audience to feel like they were clearly seeing an accurate depiction of our lives and we wanted them to come and join us,” Garcia says. “There is a very engaging and open aspect to what we call the ‘ZOA Universe’ and the ‘ZOA Power Brand,’ so we wanted to make sure we showcase the dynamic nature, true family, camaraderie and partnership that exists in ‘ ZOA Energy World’ and invite them to come and join us.”

From there, the team focused closely on how their own relationships captured the spirit of teamwork and friendship, and could inspire others to follow.

“Each frame in this ad was carefully put together with the goal of conveying an essential message to viewers,” says Shulman. “The four of us feel so confident that we have achieved this fundamental goal: that the four of us, in partnership, friendship, family and common cause, have brought a truly unique product to market for the first time. I think people will see the collective momentum and joy we have together, and I hope that other groups of founders can draw positive energy and motivation from our example.”

The commercial is fast without being hard to follow, realistically intense, and hits all the points efficiently and impactfully.

“We knew that for this ad we wanted to present something that was really authentic. We wanted to present a representation of ZOA in our lives, naturally,” says Garcia. “So the authenticity was off the roof.”

Because efficiency, intensity and vigor is what ZOA Warrior (as consumers of the brand are called) is all about.