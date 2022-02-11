Download now a new free dynamic theme for your Xbox Series

As is often the case, not all games developed by the teams at Xbox Game Studios receive the same attention. There are many people who look at the big names like Halo, but we can’t leave out other very interesting proposals like Grounded, which is being developed by Obsidian and that we can already play in the form of Game Preview.

The game reached an impressive 10 million players yesterday, and right now it’s on its way to the release of its final version, which will arrive later this year. On the occasion of this figure, Microsoft has added a new dynamic Grounded background for our Xbox Series, and we tell you how to download it now.

Do not pass up the opportunity to try the new dynamic background on your Xbox Series

As you can see in the following image, the background shows us the garden (where the Grounded experience takes place) from the pond and at sunset, leaving us with a beautiful view of the oak tree and the house a little further back. To change your background and select it, you just have to press the Guide button and select pprofile & system, settings, general, personalization and my backgroundclicking on the dynamic backgrounds option.