‘Don’t look up’. Leonardo DiCaprio: «We are more concerned about a reality show than the disappearance of species every day»

‘Don’t look up’ is the new film by Adam McKay, a social satire about the arrival of a comet on Earth and the lack of human response to an impact that will destroy their planet. A metaphor, in the key of comedy, about the way we act in the face of the environmental crisis that affects us at the moment. The star of the show is, without a doubt, Leonardo DiCaprio (Los Angeles, 1974), actor and activist, who wants to express to the world the frustration of the experts within a character that does not resemble any of the ones he has played so far. . At his side, a top cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande…

When two astronomers from Michigan discover that a comet will impact the Earth and decide to tell the world about it in the most watched program on television, neither the president of the United States nor the presenters of the program seem to believe the protagonists. In a world saturated with news, getting someone to take an interest in the comet and take their eyes off their mobile phone is an impossible task. Precisely on these issues we had the opportunity to talk with an activist who dedicates his life to the fight for the environment.

-How did the script for ‘Don’t look up’ come about?

Adam and I have been trying to work together for a long time, and this movie came at the perfect time. It was a God send in many ways. I was struck by the structure of the story, how well written it is, its sense of urgency and tension with a problem that has been going on for over a century. I confess that I have been looking for a project that talks about the climate crisis for decades and I had not found it. This one is perfect. We live an existential journey for life without wanting to face it, dealing with the Apocalypse in the face without talking about it. Adam’s brilliance is in creating a comedy that will impact more for years to come. As humans, as a species, as a society, as a culture, we are facing Armageddon. This film comes out once in an actor’s life and I wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity. Adam cracked the code, so to speak, on how to show all the insanity that we as the human race have put out to avoid facing this crisis.

-He seems determined to participate in films that are categorized within a social context.

-Any film in which I participate will always have tension or a sense of urgency towards one of the topics that interests me. This was a great gift, a fabulous challenge with which I have had the opportunity to talk about the environmental response. Talking about the climate crisis is very difficult, almost impossible from a narrative point of view, but ‘Don’t look up’ is genius. In addition, we have had a brutal cast with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

-You become an astrophysicist from Michigan who from one day to the next becomes the sexy professor on television. Do you identify with that image?

-It’s another distraction for not wanting to see reality. The public reacts to his image as a sexy man and does not listen to what he says. He’s one of two scientists charged with putting into words that the end of the world is coming, but, at the same time, he’s not a slick or sexy media expert by any means. In this interpretation I reflect all the frustration that I have developed over the years, my frustration and that which environmentalists have transmitted to me. I am delighted to be able to articulate the urgency of climate change within my character.

Do you think there is a future for the planet? Are you optimistic about the idea of ​​a change in the face of this crisis?

-Not much. I am very pessimistic when it comes to talking about this topic and I could spend an hour answering this question. We have a limited amount of time to counter what we’ve done and it scares me to think about that window of time. We are at the precipice without doing anything and the response must be massive and rapid. You know what the experts say, if we don’t do something, we will see the result of massive catastrophes. In this film, by creating a comet that will impact, we have been able to make a perfect analogy with climate change. I have just come from Glasgow, from the COP 26 summit, and I only hope that films like this can create a global conversation about the changes we need and push the private sector to move the needle of power to the right place.

-Why do you think the necessary response from politicians is dying?

-Money and power. Adam explains it in the movie. Science becomes political, there are alternative facts that distract. I am very grateful to play a character that is so solid, based on so many scientists that I know; men and women trying to communicate the urgency of this issue, only to see their message sent to the back page of the newspaper. We have two million other things that we are overwhelmed with, that seem more important to newspaper editors. I love the way the filmmaker portrays the main characters: one is incredibly outspoken and the other is trying to play into the system. And I also like the portrait of a society that is immensely distracted these days, after covid, with news that is not important. I think this is a very important movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.



-In your opinion, it was necessary to approach these problems in a comedy key.

-I have been looking for a movie that talks about this topic for decades, but it is a topic that we all seem to avoid. We are left wondering: what kind of difference can I make? What can I contribute to this cause? And we do nothing. Adam really cracked the code on the climate crisis with the storytelling. There are a lot of people that we can listen to telling us what to do, and in general, I think it’s probably the most important topic that we all need to talk about on a regular basis in our homes. I think artists like Adam are needed to change the narrative, to create conversations, to wake up from the lethargy in which we are mired. It is an honor for me to be part of this film.

-This is your third film with Jonah Hill. How does the chemistry you have together affect the production?

-Jonah is an absolute genius, this young friend of mine is a genius. His ability to improvise and take control of a scene and change the narrative in the most colorful and moving way possible is a sight to behold. His talent is something really extraordinary to experience. I would love to work with him on a hundred more movies.

-You are very active in your intention to activate social awareness in the face of the climate crisis. He even gives a speech in the middle of an interview. Did you prepare it?

-Much much. First, all I have to say is that I worked on that speech probably 15 times. What I really wanted to do was articulate the frustration of the scientific world. You can be in the pulpit telling the truth, warning of a catastrophe, and not have anyone to listen to you. There is a deafening noise around us that prevents us from hearing the real message, which is why the scientific community is so frustrated. We are more concerned about what happens to a couple who just met on an insufferable reality show than the fact that species of animals are disappearing every day. It’s stupid. That is why I work to make the public understand the state of science in society and how we could find ourselves in the same situation as the protagonists in a very short time. The world is collapsing and scientists are forced to stop presenting their ideas as intellectuals to get to the point, they know the urgency and importance of this issue.