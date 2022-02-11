Did they waste Brian Lozano? The charrúa laments disdain of America

Brian Lozano’s first experience in Mexican soccer was not the most pleasant, despite the fact that he arrived at the most successful club: the America. The Uruguayan arrived in Coapa for the Closing 2016 but there was only that tournament, because the board he had no patience and instead decided to send it out on loan, first to the National of Uruguay and then to Santos Lagunawhere he became an attacking benchmark and one of the best foreigners in the league based on his goals and assists.

In any case, the Uruguayan remembered his fleeting passage through the Eagles with much gratitude, but claimed the lack of opportunities after overcoming the pubalgia that gave him in a training session in Coapa, and that took him away from the courts for a few months.

“With the club I will always be grateful, unfortunately it was not a step as I would have wanted, I did not have the opportunities that I would have wanted and then I had an injury that took me away from the courts for about four months and then the club decided to loan me out and Saints They gave me the confidence I needed”, said the striker in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“I don’t know if (there was a lack of) confidence, it’s the past and they gave me the opportunity to come to Mexico to take a big leap and it didn’t happen the way I wanted, but now I enjoy my stay in Santos Laguna”.

The Egg, as Lozano is also known, with the Eagles of Ignatius Ambriz He was barely able to play seven games with the first team, adding 115 minutes and only one game did he start, in addition to playing two games with the Sub 20 team.

Lozano will be part of the Santista entourage that receives the America this saturday in Keep for Day 5, in which both teams arrive almost as basemen, since the table of the lagoon is in 17th place with just 1 point in 4 games, while the Eagles They occupy position 16, also with only 1 point, although this team has a game pending.

‘IN MEXICO WHAT MATTERS IS HOW YOU FINISH THE TOURNAMENT’

Saints has not had a good start under the technical direction of Peter Caixinha, Well, he barely adds a point in four games. However, years of experience Lush on the MX League They make him understand that the beginning of a tournament is not so important, but the way in which they finish it, to enter the tournament in the best possible way. league.

“In Mexican soccer It’s not how it starts but how you end, there is a margin of error and it shrinks. 12 enter and we have that margin and then it is a separate tournament because you can leave quickly and first we must work on winning from behind and Saturday is a nice opportunity, ”he mentioned.

“Was a hard start in which we have not been able to get the three points that would be ideal, but if you see the previous games in any game no one has passed us bybeyond the details that we have committed”

YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH CAIXINHA

The coach’s style of play Peter Caixinhawho returned to Saints for this tournament, it adapts to the game conditions of the Eggwho affirms that he still does not sit down 100 percent in terms of its level after the fibular fracture who suffered a few months ago.

“I like his style of playI like where he puts me on the field and I like the confidence he has in me and I hope that the team will soon feel confident”, he added.

“I do not consider that right now I am at my best level because everything is a process. I come from a strong injury and one must have patience and work every weekend to give the best of oneself; in this tournament little by little I am regaining confidence”.