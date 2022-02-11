Diabetes: this is what you should do when glucose increases

Both diabetes and type 2 diabetes will be altered in the face of hypoglycemic episodes, characterized by a rise in glucose in blood That is why blood glucose measurement should be taken into account to act immediately if it is high and thus be able to avoid more serious health problems. As a consequence, if the values ​​are high, we leave you some tips to know how to act.

When the glucose rises considerably, it will be essential to relax and remain calm to act correctly. After that, water should be drunk, although if the patient with diabetes you are vomiting, you should avoid it. Another option will be to perform physical activity as it will help to expend energy and reduce blood glucose.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker