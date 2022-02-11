Diabetes: this is what you should do when glucose increases

Both diabetes and type 2 diabetes will be altered in the face of hypoglycemic episodes, characterized by a rise in glucose in blood That is why blood glucose measurement should be taken into account to act immediately if it is high and thus be able to avoid more serious health problems. As a consequence, if the values ​​are high, we leave you some tips to know how to act.

When the glucose rises considerably, it will be essential to relax and remain calm to act correctly. After that, water should be drunk, although if the patient with diabetes you are vomiting, you should avoid it. Another option will be to perform physical activity as it will help to expend energy and reduce blood glucose.

Related news

Another fact to take into account to avoid complications of diabetes Y type 2 diabetes is that when the level of glucose is above 240 mg/dl it will be essential to monitor the urine for the presence of ketones. This will be linked with physical exercise as sport and ketone will cause hypoglycemic episodes. In addition, it will always be transcendental to go to the hospital or attend a medical consultation since the health professionals will plan an effective treatment.

With regard to food, one of the main recommendations for diabetics is focused on planning an adequate healthy diet where the consumption of fiber is increased and the intake of fats and carbohydrates is reduced, covering the fundamental nutritional needs and preventing the glucose be altered. In addition, according to experts, to avoid complications with the type 2 diabetesThe consumption of alcoholic beverages should be avoided.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, it will be vital to have a meter on hand. glucosesince episodes of hyperglycemia that will alter the diabetes and type 2 diabetes are very common. In this way there will be daily monitoring where hypoglycemia is detected in time.