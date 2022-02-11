Despite Top Gun: Maverick Delay, New Actor Maintains Tom Cruise’s Sequel ‘Won’t Disappoint’

Say we’ve been waiting a long time for Top Gun: Maverick would be an understatement. There was a point where Tom Cruise’s return to the role of Pete Mitchell, whom he first played in 1986, was supposed to come out in the summer of 2019. Instead, the top gun The sequel has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons, but one of Cruise’s Dissident Costars assures fans that this movie is well worth the wait.

As things currently stand, Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, a little less than three full years after its first assigned release date. Whether he’ll stick to that slot or circumstances will force him to move again remains to be seen, but here’s what Manny Jacinto, who was announced to play Fritz in the sequel in September 2018, had to say about his work on Dissident while talking to Variety:

It was so funny. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first. 33 years that people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom doesn’t disappoint. It was incredibly fun to photograph, if I can remember. It was the best experience and I am very, very excited for people to see it.

I can only imagine how Manny Jacinto feels about shooting Top Gun: Maverick It’s been so long and I haven’t seen the final product yet. It’s one thing to talk about a film after it finished shooting a few months or even a year ago, but DissidentPrincipal photography lasted for basically a full year during the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. Clearly, Jacinto is eager for not only the public to finally see Dissidentbut to be able to share more about his experience working with Tom Cruise and the other co-stars.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down movie theaters in early 2020, Paramount Pictures planned Top Gun: Maverick to come out on July 24, 2020. By April of that year, the studio moved the sequel to the following December, and the release date has changed three more times since then (the IMAX CEO tried to stop the move to May 27, 2020). 2022). In the time since he shot DissidentIn addition to finishing his career as Jason Mendoza in the good placeManny Jacinto has also appeared on shows like New cherry flavor. Y nine perfect strangersand also stars alongside Charlie Day and Jenny Slate in the romantic comedy I want you back.

Along with Tom Cruise in the cockpit, Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, who is now a four-star admiral and the Chief of Naval Operations. Other newcomers alongside Manny Jacinto include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glenn Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell and Danny Ramirez. tron: legacyJospeh Kosinski’s directed the feature film (and encountered some challenges along the way), and Cruise’s Mission Impossible Franchise contributor Christopher McQuarrie worked on the script with Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer.

Yes Top Gun: Maverick ends up being delayed yet again, we’ll let you know. For now though, expect it to arrive in late May as one of many 2022 movie releases.