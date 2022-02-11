Despite Top Gun: Maverick Delay, New Actor Maintains Tom Cruise’s Sequel ‘Won’t Disappoint’

Say we’ve been waiting a long time for Top Gun: Maverick would be an understatement. There was a point where Tom Cruise’s return to the role of Pete Mitchell, whom he first played in 1986, was supposed to come out in the summer of 2019. Instead, the top gun The sequel has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons, but one of Cruise’s Dissident Costars assures fans that this movie is well worth the wait.

As things currently stand, Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, a little less than three full years after its first assigned release date. Whether he’ll stick to that slot or circumstances will force him to move again remains to be seen, but here’s what Manny Jacinto, who was announced to play Fritz in the sequel in September 2018, had to say about his work on Dissident while talking to Variety:

It was so funny. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago. Before that, 30 years was the first. 33 years that people have been waiting… I can’t wait. I mean, Tom doesn’t disappoint. It was incredibly fun to photograph, if I can remember. It was the best experience and I am very, very excited for people to see it.

