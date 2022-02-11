Condusef warns of Invexia, offers unregulated investments

Because it is not regulated by the financial authorities of Mexico, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) left the company Invexia or Strategies and Services Inv. CV SAPIwhich is dedicated to offering schemes of investment.

Through its official Twitter account, the Condusef reports that this company is not regulated by them, so it also invited people to save or invest their money in a formal institution.

“Invexia or INV Strategies and Services, SAPI de CV, is not a company regulated by the Condusef. Protect your money! Save and invest in formal institutions,” he published. The company Invexia claimed to be regulated by the country’s financial authorities as it is a Variable Capital Investment Promoter Corporation (SAPI).

But the one that operates under said figure does not imply being a financial entity authorized or regulated by both the Condusef and the CNBV. Similarly, the company made the following publication a few days ago:

“Being part of the Mexican financial system, the company (Invexia) is subject to the supervision of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) , Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) and by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

After the alert launched by Condusef, the page withdrew its publication stating that it was regulated by a financial entity. Currently it can be read that the business model, by which it generates profitability, is based on the relationship with a multiple purpose financial company (sofom).

Through its official social networks, the Condusef made an invitation not to trust any company that claims to be regulated by the Condusef, in addition to verifying that it is authorized in the SIPRES (Registration System for Financial Services Providers).

