Condusef issues alert on Smart Business Corp that offers investments in bitcoin

In line with the position it has issued in recent months, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) issued a new alert, now regarding the company Smart Business Corpwhich promotes investment options through cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

In their social networks, the Condusefled by Óscar Rosado Jiménez, indicated that Smart Business Corpor SBC Smartfund Limited is not an entity supervised by said commission and is not authorized to offer investments in accordance with Mexican financial laws.

“Never give your money to companies not authorized by the Mexican financial authorities, and even less so without first understanding the contracts and their risk characteristics, the terms and the place where the resources must be returned,” reads the alert issued by this authority.

According to information obtained by this means, Smart Business Corpwhich claims to be a company located in the Republic of Vanuatu, promotes a model where it sells memberships with costs ranging from $795 (about 16,342 Mexican pesos) to $995 (just over 20,000 Mexican pesos).

According to the information obtained, people can purchase additional plans through bitcoins. “We receive the bitcoins to manage them and send them to our strategic allies.”

The company claims to have a unique strategy in alliance with brokers, traders and liquidity providers worldwide, where bitcoins are converted into dollars for their stabilization and operation. “We implemented a controlled risk strategy. To protect what was agreed with the partners, the company absorbs the percentage variation in profits.”

The firm promises that the benefits obtained from its business scheme are transferred to the partners. The returns it promises can range from 5% to 8% per month and, in addition, it offers commissions to people who become sales executives of the firm.

This is the third alert issued by the regulator about companies that offer investment schemes and are not regulated by the financial authority, such as Xifra Business Group and Invexia.

kg