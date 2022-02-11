Chris Pratt surprises in the first trailer for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward the stars of Jurassic World They finally meet Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y sam niel the protagonists of the original film of jurassic-park in the first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion the third installment of the trilogy that Colin Trevorrow It began in 2015 and will hit theaters on June 10.

An advance, almost three minutes long, that shows the main lines of the plot of the film that picks up the stories four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs returned, free and uncontrolled, to roam the Earth.

Now, the creatures have taken over the planet, making it clear that, as Dr. John Parker Hammond warned, life always makes its way.

“Humans and dinosaurs cannot coexist. We have generated an ecological disaster”, warns Dr. Ellie Sattler (Dern) before meeting again with Dr. Alan Grant (Neil).

“We are heading towards the extinction of our species. Not only do we not dominate nature, but we depend on it, ”the mathematician and, of course, also doctor Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) also explains in the trailer. The three will cross paths with the tamer Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) in an expected meeting that has a guest not unexpected: the imposing T-Rex. “Why are they always bigger?” asks the charismatic Malcolm.