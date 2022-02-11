Chris Pratt surprises in the first trailer for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’
Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHowardthe stars of Jurassic WorldThey finally meet Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y sam nielthe protagonists of the original film of jurassic-parkin the first trailer for Jurassic World Dominionthe third installment of the trilogy that Colin Trevorrow It began in 2015 and will hit theaters on June 10.
An advance, almost three minutes long, that shows the main lines of the plot of the film that picks up the stories four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs returned, free and uncontrolled, to roam the Earth.
Now, the creatures have taken over the planet, making it clear that, as Dr. John Parker Hammond warned, life always makes its way.
“Humans and dinosaurs cannot coexist. We have generated an ecological disaster”, warns Dr. Ellie Sattler (Dern) before meeting again with Dr. Alan Grant (Neil).
“We are heading towards the extinction of our species. Not only do we not dominate nature, but we depend on it, ”the mathematician and, of course, also doctor Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) also explains in the trailer. The three will cross paths with the tamer Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) in an expected meeting that has a guest not unexpected: the imposing T-Rex. “Why are they always bigger?” asks the charismatic Malcolm.
“Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the screenwriter of the Jurassic World saga, this new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, dinosaurs live together – and hunt – with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and will decide, once and for all, if human beings will remain at the top of the predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation, “says the official synopsis of the film.
The film’s cast also features the return of BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, justice smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda like Dr. Zia Rodriguez and omar sy as Barry Sembène.
Also, in Jurassic World: Dominion there will also be new faces like DeWanda Wise (Nora Darling), Mamoudou AthieEmmy Award Nominee (File 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD), Scott Haze (Minari, history of my family) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro).
The new installment of the franchise that has grossed more than 5 billion dollars at the box office will hit theaters on June 10.