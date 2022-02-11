Chris Evans confessed that he would be happy if he had dinner with Camila Cabello

the talent of Chris Evans is indisputable. The actor, who rose to world fame thanks to his work in Marvel as Captain America, he is currently one of the most respected personalities in Hollywood. Every role he’s played throughout his career, beyond those in the MCU, has put him where he is today. It’s just that, whether it’s a romantic film or an action film, he always finds a way to play his role perfectly.

Furthermore, the performance level of Chris Evans It has also led him to position himself as one of the actors with the most fans around the world. But, as if this were not enough, the truth is that his physical appearance is another reason that has the interpreter at the top of the scale Hollywood. Well, it turns out that his attractiveness made him one of the leading men in the industry and, also, one of the most coveted.

However, the reality is that Chris Evans He always knew how to keep his private life out of the media and was rarely seen with a woman. In fact, it has been a long time since he has been seen on an outing accompanied by someone and, for this reason, he became one of the golden bachelors of cinema. Even so, to the sadness of the artist’s fans, it should be noted that he has a woman in mind and it is his famous crush.

More than one celebrity has confessed who they would like to go out with, at least once, or who they consider their love impossible or idealized and Evans could not be the exception. During an interview with Jimmy Falon, the Marvel star confessed who is first on this list for him. “One hundred percent, Camila Cabello. If he could have dinner with her, he would be more than happy.”were the exact words of the interpreter.

Anyway, it looks like that dinner is never going to happen because Camila Cabello turned him down! Ellen DeGeneres invited her on her show to ask her, now that she’s single, if Chris had a chance. But, the singer’s response was a terrible negative: “Is a very handsome guy and I admire him, but he is not my type of man”He said leaving everyone shocked with a confession that was long awaited.