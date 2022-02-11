Chicote Calderón wore luxurious Gucci sneakers in the match against Juárez

During the game between Chivas vs Juarez, Christian Calderon took away the reflectors by wearing some luxurious tennis before starting the match. The sneakers were not sports shoes, but were casual, but at a price of almost 24 thousand pesos.

The footwear of Calderon are of the brand Gucci and have a design Disney Mickey Mouse with a value of one thousand 150 dollars, which is equivalent to 23 thousand 559 Mexican pesos.

These shoes are a collaboration What did Gucci with Disney Rhyton Originals and it is the reason why they have a high price.

Also, in the description of the shoes on the page of Gucci you can read that it is a shoe is an allusion to the Lunar New Year of 2020.

“Mickey Mouse’s playful image defines the chunky sole design of the men’s Rhyton sneaker in ivory leather. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the legendary character of Disney appears in all pret-a-porter and accessories Gucci for the Cruise 2020 collection, shown as colorful prints, embroidered patches or Jacquard motifs,” it reads.

It should be remembered that Christian has shown his love for the famous fictional mouse Americanbecause he also wore some of his socks and he has a tattoo on his neck Mickey.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SAMSUNG LAUNCHED NEW MODELS OF THE GALAXY S SERIES