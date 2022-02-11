Checo Pérez revealed the reasons why he could beat Max Verstappen in 2022

Checo Pérez was far from Max Verstappen’s performance in the 2021 Formula 1 season (Photo: REUTERS/Francisco Guasco)

After the demanding season they had Red Bull Racing Y Sergio Perez during 2021, in which Czech had to adapt to a new car against the clock to compete for the Builders World Cupnow they will have to face the new challenges together for 2022, with a very ambitious goal for the Mexican.

Czech Perez He has the challenge of becoming the new world champion and has repeatedly mentioned that he feels capable of achieving it. “If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be in the Formula 1″, that is one of his main phrases when he is questioned about it.

To achieve this, he will have to have a competitive car, but he will also have to deal with one of the best drivers in the category in recent years: Max Verstappenwho will become the main rival to beat if you want to achieve automotive glory.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen boasted a good relationship during 2021 as teammates at Red Bull (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco / POOL)



“I have the fastest teammate on the entire grid,” he said. Sergio in an interview with ESPNwhere he gave details that could excite his fans for the new season, as he claimed to be preparing to compete for the Drivers’ World Cup.

“I’m only here because I’m working to be a world champion and I’m giving everything I can.”

Czech is aware that to achieve this, he must first beat Max in the duel between teammates, someone who kept the bar very high throughout 2021 and who was rarely able to equal it.

“Obviously I look at what (Verstappen) does, but you can’t always match what he’s doing.. It takes time, some work is needed and it will be interesting, obviously, to see (what happens) with the new cars. (…) Of course it will be super fast. He has a great ability to adapt to different situations, so I have a great point of reference for him,” said the man from Jalisco.

Sergio Pérez stood on the podium five times during 2021, with a victory included and misfortune to add others (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

How could he beat Max Verstappen?

“Definitely getting to know my team and getting to know the car (it will help). Knowing how this team works and how it operates, learning every day (…) is what made the difference as (my performance) improved throughout the year, ”he stated for ESPN UK.

Pressure will be a fundamental role for Czech Perez this year, because it was something that also influenced during the previous season and for which he already feels more prepared. “Red Bull expects another Max Verstappen, the media too, and the fans too. All of that comes with pressure. I feel like I’m pretty strong in that regard, but it requires a lot of resiliency,” he assured.

Regarding the crucial point that could put him at Max’s level, the 32-year-old driver was clear and stated that the entire winter break worked on the qualifying sessionshis great weakness during 2021 that took him away from the top positions in several races.

Red Bull could have to contend with an intense rivalry between its two teammates in 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

“I think in the races I got pretty close to him, especially towards the end of the season. As for qualifying, I still have a bit to go and that’s one of the things we’ve been working on over the winter, to understand what’s happened.”

Sergio Perez confident in being able to take an important step during the Qualy’s of 2022, in order to repeat the performance during the race and be able to become a very strong rival for any other driver, with Max Verstappen as one of the new goals to beat if you want to fight for the title.

First they will have to find a car and a competitive engine, and then move on to the adaptation of the new regulations for single-seaters and eventually fight for the titles, so a new acclimatization period will come for the entire grid that will put more competition during the start of the season.

