Cardi B and her husband, Offset, get tattoos to remember their wedding

love is in the air and Cardi-B knows it, therefore, prior to Valentine’s Day, the rapper decided to make an indelible mark of love next to Offsether beloved husband, who a few weeks ago impressed her with expensive gifts, after not seeing her for nine days, a fact that caused the passionate couple to regret how much they love each other.

Now, in the new episode of ‘Cardi Tries’, these two rap stars shocked their audience by anticipating that they got some joint tattoos that are in tune when they hold hands. She goes on and sees what it is.

What happens is that the singing lovers used the tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to write to each other the date of their wedding, and thus never forget the day of their anniversary. That’s right, Cardi B and Offset got tattoos: 9-20-2017.

The spouses could not choose a better way to remember September 20, 2017, the day Offset and Cardi B were married in a top-secret wedding to which only a relative of the interpreter was invited.





As the symbolic tattoo session began, Offset hesitated to put the date and almost wrote 9-17-20 (and no, 9-20-2017), as seen in the clip. The fact caused him to laugh while he looked in love at the beautiful Cardi, who showed her big heart by donating money to pay for the funeral of several of those killed in the great Bronx fire last January.

In the previews of the episode of ‘Cardi Tries’, which you can see in full on February 14, the famous woman can be seen excitedly, indelibly marking her husband’s hand, wearing a rough look with a leather jacket and ornate makeup impeccable.

The couple welcomed their second child in September 2021, when Cardi gave birth to a boy whose name they have not revealed, unlike Kylie Jenner that this Friday, February 11, revealed the name of his son with Travis Scott.

Although they are willing to make this Valentine something indelible, they have not been free of their ups and downs and have even been a step away from divorce. It was in September 2020, when Cardi B herself spoke of the causes that led her to file for divorce that did not prosper, because love triumphed.

At that time, when some speculated that Cardi wanted to separate due to infidelity, even arguing that Offset had impregnated an underage girl, the rapper exploded declaring that they were hate campaigns against her, and specified the following:

“The reason for my divorce is not all that has happened before. It’s not because of infidelity… I got tired of arguing, I got tired of not talking about things face to face. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, you leave before they just cheat on you. Nothing crazy has happened, just sometimes you grow in different ways.

