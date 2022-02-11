Camila Cabello responds to those who criticize her body

Strong and clear! During an interview, Camila Cabello responded to the comments she received from her on social networks when a photo of her exercising on the street went viral. Recently, the American singer of Cuban descent made her film debut with the Amazon Prime musical “Cinderella.”

The former member of Fifth Harmony appeared on the program of James Corden, who is also a producer of “Cinderella”, to discuss various topics around his career and personal life. For that reason, it was inevitable to revive the fat shaming that he experienced a few months ago due to some of his images that were spread on the internet.

“I thought, ‘You know what? This is normal’. My weight is going to go up and down, we also have these insane fucking Instagram beauty standards of people who have been photoshopped or if they haven’t been photoshopped, it’s not every woman’s body, and I was like… I’ll go to TikTok and I’ll talk about this,” he said. Camila Hair.

The video of TikTok that Camila Cabello mentions also began to be shared by thousands of users who showed their support in the face of criticism against her physique. “I was running [en] the park, minding my own business, trying to stay fit, trying to stay healthy, and I wore a top that shows my belly,” were her words.

And he pointed out that he did not have to put his belly in, because he was running and that is completely normal: “Being at war with your body is so old-fashioned, I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat, and we have to own that, honey.

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’

At 24, Camila Cabello debuted as a Hollywood actress after starring in “Cinderella”, released earlier this month in Amazon-Prime. Despite the fact that the production was affected by the pandemic, between the filming and the programming of its premiere, the artist has finally come to be seen by her fans in the main role.

The story centers on Ella, a noble-hearted girl who, along with other maidens, is invited to the ball at the royal castle. Her wicked stepmother will prevent her from looking beautiful to the prince, but her fairy godmother will provide her with what she needs – dress, carriage and pages – to live an unforgettable evening until midnight.

“Cinderella”, the newly released Amazon Prime musical, has made various changes to the original plot of the story, such as, for example, that the protagonist seeks to be a businesswoman, the fairy godmother is a homosexual African-American man or the prince’s sister takes charge of the kingdom. Without a doubt, a reinvention of the princess in the cinema.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×13 We recommend our regular series and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney+ WITHOUT SPOILERS

Are you one of those who spends hours watching what’s on streaming platforms and in the end you end up seeing NOTHING? If so, don’t worry, you’re one of us, so we made this episode with you in mind. We recommend you WITHOUT SPOILERS what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney + so that next time you don’t spend time looking and have the fixes. Of course, none of the members of this podcast agree on your tastes… so variety is guaranteed.