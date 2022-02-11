Camila Cabello impresses with her twerk dedicated to “the queen of queens” | Big Bang

Camila Hair He has dedicated all this time of the pandemic to working on new music, but also to treating his anxiety and taking care of his spirit. And it seems that this has given him a lot of happiness, you just have to see his publications.

She does not skimp on reflections and on sharing all those learnings that have led her to live a good moment like the one she is going through now. The last one has to do with nature. He has gone all the way there to enjoy it and to show us that The twerking thing is not bad at all.

“I twerk for my Queen of all Queens, Mother Earth ❤️ reading this book braiding sweet grass right now; if you are looking for a read, this is already my favorite book and I have only read three chapters”, she acknowledged immersed in nature.

Claiming the care of the planet

He has not hesitated to make a statement in favor of the planet that so much needs our attention in these times. “In Western culture, the relationship of cultures with nature is really twisted and brokenand we’re seeing the effects of that on the planet everywhere right now.”

“We could use some wisdom, and this book is about indigenous wisdom and what it can teach us. We forget that we are interconnected with all living beings, that this earth is a living being, that we are part of nature and that there is infinite wisdom, joy and intelligence, if only we have our eyes, ears, hearts and spirits open.. So if you’re struggling today, let this be your reminder to get out there and connect. Mama Earth will take care of us. But we must take care of her. ❤️ ”, she added fully aware.

Latin woman

It is clear that the singer has had a very vindictive weekend because she also made a display of her pride as a Latina on National Latino Day.

And she has done so by referring to some that are authentic references for her, starting with her grandmother and her mother and continuing with Zoe Saldana, Celia Cruz, Shakira, Becky G, selena gomez, Eva Longoria, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Frida Kahlo, Selena Quintanilla, Jennifer Lopez, Eve Mendes Y Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero.

As always, and more now that she has been inspired by her origins and family for her next album, Latin women are empowered with her at the forefront.