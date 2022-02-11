Camila Cabello called herself the 'queen of jewels' with a deep neckline

Singer Camila Hair She is one of the most besieged young women on social networks, not only for her talent for singing and acting, but also for always praising the naturalness of women and even showing the imperfections of her body.

The Cuban-American recently managed to cause a stir on social networks, after having decided on a photograph with which many men were breathless when they saw her waste of beauty.

All this was done through his official account. Instagram, in which the famous decided to appear in front of the camera lens while wearing a blouse with a deep neckline with which she looked not only at her skin or her chest, but at all the jewels she had on that part of her body.

However, Cabello, in addition to showing herself with an attractive makeup, also amused and set the imagination of those who follow her after being seen with her long and loose hair, in addition to having fun by indicating that she was “the queen of jewels”.

“Queen of body jewels (in Spanish:” the queen of body jewels)”, was the short message with which she decided to accompany the description of her publication.

What made many of the users decide to react to the image and comment on more than 7 thousand ‘messages’; the photo gained more than a million likes.

