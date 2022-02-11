Bruce Wayne: How to imitate his elegant formal style

No one can deny today that BruceWayne it is the clear result of a conflictive and unhealthy personality, the product of a traumatic event during childhood. Today, in the 21st century, we know that in a situation like the one he experienced, his executors would not have hesitated for a single second to send him to specialists and work on his emotional marks in a better way. Maybe in 1939—the year the whole world met him—it was pretty cool to think that a mysterious hero would take inspiration from this experience and decide to crush crime with…that, more crime. Without even noticing that we have been talking ever since about a man with disorder of chronic post-traumatic stress and possibly a disorder dissociative; not to mention a self-absorbed millionaire who is only able to establish a stable relationship with his butler.

But leaving this psychiatric profile behind a bit —same as the latest film adaptation of the superhero has promised to analyze a little more thoroughly—, we cannot deny that with BruceWayne we are constantly referring to one of the most elegant and sophisticated characters in comics. Sorry, Tony Stark; Although we know that you belong to another universe and you have staunch fans, we must put you on the same comparative plan and we are sorry to tell you that you could not against the Gotham millionaire. The bat surpasses you when it comes to style. We will let the followers of each one debate the rest.

And it is that in the different adaptations to the big screen that Mr. WayneFrom Michael Keaton to Christian Bale and now Robert Pattinson, we have always seen a sober, elegant, mysterious and very sensual man portrayed. Not negligible characteristics for our own style. So, reviewing the great actors who have given life to this peculiar epicurean and champion of justice, these are the key garments you need to imitate his look perfectly.

Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne (1989-1992)