Britney Spears and Selena Gomez support each other through Instagram

After the personal and legal situation of Britney Spears -who has lived tied to a strict guardianship controlled by her father for 13 years-, the world of pop has turned to make the hashtag #FreeBritney visible (free Britney) and there have been many familiar faces who have decided to send her a message of support for the princess of pop. Among them, and surprisingly, her ex Justin Timberlake and her childhood friend Christina Aguilera. Among these figures is also Selena Gomez, confessed fan of the artist. Having met during the 2011 MTV VMAs gala —this being the only event where there is an image of the artists in the same room—, both maintain an excellent relationship that has been demonstrated this week through a conversation on Instagram .

A talk that began as a result of a sad message from Spears, who through her social network and after learning that the judge has denied her last request to advance the hearing scheduled for September to the month of August —with which she tries to separate her father of her businesses—, commented that from now on she would begin to publish less content because the media ends up publishing lies and fallacies about her. At the end, paraphrased a well-known Gomez song‘Kill Them With Kindness’:

As Selena Gomez would say, the world can be a nasty place. I know it and you know it… kill them with kindness.”

Gomez answered him and the internet was revolutionized

A few hours later it was the interpreter of the song herself who did not hesitate to answer Spears in the comments section. A short but kind message that has blown the imagination of the fans of both, who can already see them together in the future when Spears’ situation improves.

“I love you Britney! You can come cook with me whenever you want.”

Though this isn’t the first time Spears has mentioned Selena on social media this summer. A few weeks ago the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ shared a box with products from ‘Rare Beauty’, Gomez’s cosmetics firm, which she herself would have sent home. Already then, Gomez openly told her that he loved her. Will there be future musical collaboration? Without a doubt, seeing these two queens on stage would make this world a much better place.

