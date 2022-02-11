Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 11, 2022

Today, Friday, February 11, Bitcoin maintains its bullish position in the cryptocurrency market with the usual fluctuations that these digital assets reflect, which we describe below with their parity with respect to various national currencies.

While the information on inflation in the United States is released by the authorities of that country, in the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin registers a rise of 4% in its price.

Bitcoin price this February 11, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 43 thousand 813.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 895 thousand 007.94

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 171 million 598 thousand 112.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 650 thousand 209.37

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 135 thousand 625.00

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 401.78

Ethereum price this February 11, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 119.06

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 720.18

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 216 thousand 827.77

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 736.82

Dogecoin price this February 11, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.13

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 599.81

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

After the low level in which it operated during the past month, in February the value of the first cryptocurrency maintains a favorable trend, which brings it profits. Other currencies such as Ethereum also enjoy this rise and in the latter case the ceiling of 3 thousand dollars per unit has been exceeded, while bitcoin operates close to the level of 45 thousand dollars.

