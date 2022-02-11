Billie Eilish surprises with a visit to Joe Biden at the White House

An example of effort and improvement is what defines billie eilish and his brother, Finneas O’Connell. And it is that, over the years, have managed to become among the most influential people in the music industry. This is not a product of chance!

Since her arrival, the American artist, has revolutionized the genre with works like ‘When We All Fall Asleep’ or ‘Happier Than Ever’ which have been composed by his brother Finneas.

Although it seems that it is not the only facet where the interpreter of ‘Bad guy’, who is also recognized as An influencer from head to toe. And it is that his speeches on social networks on different topics, his clothes and even his way of speaking have permeated millions of young people in the world.

In the last hours, the brothers have been in the news and not for any new topic, but because they have been invited to the White House to meet the president, Joe Biden. Last Wednesday, both artists attended the meeting, and also took the opportunity to meet ‘Commander’the presidential dog adopted by the president.

Joe Biden himself wanted to share some images of the meeting on social networks. In it, he appeared in the middle of the two brothers, and all setting an example with the mask. The president himself attached a text to the publication: “when i heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I wanted to invite you to the White House. Delighted to meet you and your family and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

The artist was in the city of Washington, so he did not hesitate to accept Biden’s invitation to stop by the White House. Although this would not be the first time that Billie Eilish had a relationship with the president, since the artist participated in the last Democratic campaign that propelled Joe Biden as a candidate for the US presidency.