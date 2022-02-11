Beijing 2022 | Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the first to achieve a quadruple jump, tests positive for doping

Drafting

BBC News World

11 February 2022, 10:25 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for doping in December, the International Control Agency (ITA) confirmed on Friday.

The 15-year-old helped win the gold in team figure skating for the Russian Olympic Committee on Monday, but the medals were not awarded due to a “legal problem”.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) lifted his suspension, allowing him to continue at the Beijing Games.

The International Olympic Committee has now appealed against this decisionas well as the International Skating Union, which asks the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Valieva’s provisional suspension.

The ITA said Valieva, who was the first skater to achieve a quadruple jump in competition, collected a sample on Christmas Day at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg.

The sample was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden, and the result was not reported until February 8ththe day after he won gold for the team but before the medal ceremony took place.

Valieva gave positive for trimetazidinewhich is used in the prevention of angina attacks, but is in the AMA banned list because it is classified as a cardiac metabolic modulator and has been shown to improve physical efficiency.

She was provisionally suspended but challenged the decision and Rusada agreed to lift it on February 9.

CAS will now hear the case ahead of his scheduled appearance at the solo event, which begins on Tuesday, February 15.