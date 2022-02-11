Beijing 2022 | Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the first to achieve a quadruple jump, tests positive for doping

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

kamil valieva

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for doping in December, the International Control Agency (ITA) confirmed on Friday.

The 15-year-old helped win the gold in team figure skating for the Russian Olympic Committee on Monday, but the medals were not awarded due to a “legal problem”.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) lifted his suspension, allowing him to continue at the Beijing Games.

The International Olympic Committee has now appealed against this decisionas well as the International Skating Union, which asks the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Valieva’s provisional suspension.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker