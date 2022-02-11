Beijing 2022 | Kamila Valieva: the questions raised by the scandal of the positive of the 15-year-old Russian skater

Sonia Oxley

These two words sound pretty bad on their own.

Russia. A case of suspected doping. Announced at the Olympic Games where the country is already sanctioned for doping. A girl involved.

The revelation that the 15-year-old figure skater kamil valieva testing positive for doping ahead of Beijing 2022 has cast a shadow over the Games, drawing attention away from sport and once again on a dark subject that just won’t go away.

Now there are questions about the deadlines related to this matter, an ongoing legal case, uncertainty about the medals won, and that’s without even considering the broader damage to the credibility of anti-doping measures and the well-being of a young athlete.

So how did we get here and what happens next?

Why are there Russians in the Games? Isn’t his participation supposed to be prohibited?

At Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, Russians were allowed to compete under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) if they could prove they were not tainted by the doping scandal that led to the country being banned. of international sporting events.

An investigation into revelations that surfaced in 2014 found that the country had operated a doping program sponsored by the Isted.

The ROC delegation in Beijing is the third largest at the Games, with 212 athletes.

image source, Reuters Caption, Valieva was the first skater to achieve a quadruple jump in competition.

Russian athletes have won 11 medals here, but, according to the terms of their participation, they do not hear their anthem, they do not see their flag raised when they are on the podium and they must not wear any Russian flag on their clothing.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Russian athletes faced backlash from other competitors who believed they shouldn’t be at that event due to the country’s doping history.

After the revelation on Friday of yet another positive Russian drug test, much of the social media backlash made exactly this point.

First a state-sponsored doping scandal, now a girl

The fact that Valieva is a girl is what makes this positive doping test particularly shocking.

“Kamila Valieva is a child and a child prodigy, whose extremely difficult performances and her grace enchanted the whole world, and she is only 15 years old. A minor, who depends on adults and is not to blame here,” the double champion wrote. Olympian Katarina Witt in an emotional Facebook post.

“It’s a shame, and responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever.”

Valieva gave positive for trimetazidinewhich is used in the prevention of angina attacks, but is on the banned list because it is classified as a cardiac metabolic modulator and has been shown to improve physical efficiency.

image source, Reuters Caption, Kamila Valieva’s test came back positive for trimetazidine, which is used to prevent angina attacks.

Former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Deputy Director Rob Koehler said there are three organizations to blame for Valieva’s positive result: WADA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“By not banning Russia for four years, there was no need or desire for a cultural change on the part of the Russian authorities. By allowing Russia a free pass, these organizations have severely defrauded all Russian athletes because it is as if there was no nothing happened,” he said.

“Athletes in Russia deserved a cultural change, they deserved the right to have the opportunity to compete clean. Instead, WADA, IOC and CAS favored the power and influence of Russian sport over clean sport.”

From “perfect” to “failed” in the headlines

Valieva arrived in Beijing with a bid for gold and immediately made global headlines by becoming the first figure skater to perform a quadruple jump in an Olympic Games.

Since making her debut last October, the youngster has set a series of scoring world records with highly technical but also aesthetically beautiful routines and was poised to be the star of one of the sport’s most dominant countries.

image source, Reuters Caption, Valieva’s performance was called impeccable by critics.

She graced the Olympic stage last Monday in the team event with a short program that was just shy of her own world record score, and in the free skate the next day she even landed not just one, but two quad jumps.

Commentators called her performances “flawless” and predicted she would be in many more headlines at these Games.

It was like that, but not the kind they expected.

What happened in the Russian doping scandal?

In 2014, revelations of a doping scandal came to light, eventually leading to a report in 2016 that found Russia had operated a doping program sponsored by the ANDbeen for four years in the “vast majority” of summer and winter Olympic sports.

image source, EPA Caption, Russia denies having a state-sponsored doping program, but has acknowledged some shortcomings in the implementation of anti-doping rules.

That included the evidence handling at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, where as hosts the Russians finished at the top of the medal table.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Russians competed in a variety of sports, but track and field athletes were banned, while at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, athletes without a history of doping were allowed to compete under the name of Olympic athlete from Russia.

In 2019, Russia received a four-year ban from WADA from participating in all major sporting events, after it declared that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was not abiding by the rules after having manipulated laboratory data provided to athletes. researchers.

That ban was later reduced to two years by the CAS and expires in December.

Ahead of Beijing 2022, WADA President Witold Banka warned Russia that it should not assume sanctions would be automatically lifted when the suspension runs out in December, saying: “At the end of the year, we will have to say ‘yes, Rusada can comply’. It is not the end of this process. It is too early to say definitively that they comply [con las reglas]”.

Russia denies having a state-sponsored doping program, but has acknowledged some shortcomings in the implementation of anti-doping rules.

The immediate issue is what happens to Valieva’s case itself, though there should be a resolution to the matter before she competes in the women’s event on February 15.

The IOC and the International Skating Union have appealed to the CAS against Rusada’s decision to lift the provisional suspension that had been imposed upon learning of the positive result on Tuesday.

image source, EPA Caption, Before Valieva competes again on February 15, a decision on her case will need to be made.

Rusada initially suspended Valieva before she appealed the decision.

There is also the matter of the figure skating team event medals, which are yet to be awarded. The Russians came in first, but second-placed USA will be wondering if they’re about to get a gold medal.

The Russian Olympic Committee said it would “take comprehensive measures to protect the rights and interests of the ROC team members and preserve the honestly won Olympic gold medal.”

There are also unanswered questions about why it took so long to get Valieva’s test result: she was tested on December 25 and the result was only given on February 8, after being processed at a Stockholm laboratory accredited by the AMA.

“It is a catastrophic system failure to allow the star of the Games to not have his sample result for close to five weeks, and then it is reported [el resultado] the day after they won the team event,” US Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said.

However, beyond these Games, there are broader questions that will need to be answered, including, what exactly needs to happen to ensure that the words “Russia” and “doping” no longer appear in the same sentence.