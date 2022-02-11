Banxico applies ‘reinforcement’ against high inflation – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised the reference interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 6 percent, at the same time that it raised its inflation forecasts and indicated that the pressures on prices will be of a magnitude and longer-than-expected duration.

This is the sixth consecutive time that Banxico has raised the rate, and analysts foresee more increases ahead, given the tone of the central bank’s statement and higher inflation expectations.

Governor Victoria Rodríguez, and deputy governors Jonathan Heath, Galia Borja and Irene Espinosa voted in favor of a 50-point increase, while Gerardo Esquivel voted for a 25-point increase.

In a radio interview, Rodríguez Ceja pointed out that in the decision to increase the rate, it was considered that the environment for inflation continues to be complex, the shocks have exerted more pressure than anticipated, and therefore the forecasts for headline and core inflation were revised. upward.

He warned that high inflation in the United States could have effects on the Mexican economy through various channels; one direct, due to the increase in the prices of goods imported from that country, and another indirect due to the impact on the financial markets, in particular on the exchange rate.

In addition, he considered that the tightening of financial conditions in the United States will imply a very important challenge for the Mexican economy, in particular for the Bank of Mexico.

Expect more inflation

Banxico pointed out in its statement that the balance of risks regarding the expected trajectory for inflation in the forecast horizon remains on the rise.

Thus, its expectation for consumer prices is that they increase 4.0 percent per year on average in the last quarter of this year, a figure higher than the 3.5 percent of the previous estimate. For the core index, the forecast was raised from 4.1 to 4.3 percent.

“Inflationary pressures have been greater in magnitude and duration than anticipated,” the monetary authority indicated.

More rate hikes

Pamela Díaz, economist for Mexico at BNP Paribas, indicated in an interview that, after this decision, the target rate could close this year at 7.75 percent, and at 8.75 percent for the coming year.

He highlighted that Banxico has updated its inflation estimates, however, it considers that the convergence towards the goal (3 percent) will be slower than what the monetary authority proposes.

Carlos Capistrán, chief economist for Mexico and Canada at Bank of America Securities (BofA) estimates that Banxico will raise rates another five times this year, by 25 points, and four more times next year to put the policy rate at 8.25 percent. cent by the end of 2023.

Nikhil Sanghani, economist for Latin America at Capital Economics, estimates three increases of more than 50 points in the coming months.

They endorse Rodriguez’s performance

Mario Correa, vice president of the National Committee for Economic Studies of the IMEF, told El Financiero Bloomberg that the market was waiting for the first decision that the new governor Victoria Rodríguez would make.

“What I celebrate in this vote that we have 4 to 1, is that it seems to me that (Rodríguez) is understanding well the complicated situation that is being experienced, the inflationary panorama, not only in Mexico, but in various parts of the world, especially in United States”, he said, because in that country inflation reached 7.5 percent in January, the highest in 40 years.

Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of economic analysis at Monex, highlighted to El Financiero Bloomberg the decision of the members of the Governing Board, mainly the position of the governor, since with this the doubts about the inclination are dispelled, adhering to the main mandate that maintains Banxico, which is price stability.

“It gives this signal that it will remain vigilant to achieve the objective of the central bank. After having learned that January inflation continues to show significant challenges, it seems to me that it is an appropriate decision, ”he said.