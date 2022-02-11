Banks ask those affected to justify transactions with Aras

During the session of Permanent Commission of the State Congress, An initiative will be presented by the deputy María Antonieta Pérez de Morena, who indicated in the document already available from the same, that affected by ARAS Business Group are receiving “unauthorized” emails from BBVA.

According to the above, those in charge of the Universidad and Lomas Campestre branches of the financial institution sent emails to their account holders asking them “urgently” to appear to verify or justify the transactions of their accounts to the Aras accounts.

Therefore, they would request an investigation by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services in Chihuahua.

These are excerpts from the messages that the Chihuahuans received:

first mail

“This is what you should detail in a letter: Broad explanation of the following operations and the relationship that said transaction has with the known economic activity and/or declared by the client.

Transfer between SME BANCOMER accounts of Grupo AMS ARAS MINING SCANS SAPI DE CV”.

second mail

“It is necessary to go to the branch with a sense of urgency to perform an update of your database, in addition to this it is necessary to present us with documentary supports that support the following operations: