Aston Martin surprised the entire Formula 1: he took his car out on the track and showed several details

The initial flag of a new season of Formula 1 slowly approaches and each of the mechanical teams gives glimpses of the weapons they will use throughout the year in search of the title that Max Verstappen will seek to defend. With new rules and new car formats, the mystery took over the presentations of Haas, Red Bull and Aston Martin, the first three teams to reveal what their new vehicle will look like.

The reality is that all the teams have chosen so far to show projections of what the cars will be like, but have avoided providing further details to hide any progress they have made in order to prevent rivals from imitating the virtues created in the intimacy of the factory. What is striking is that Aston Martin, after its formal presentation, decided to take his new AMR22 to the Silverstone tracks and surprised the entire Formula one.

The four times world champion Sebastian Vettel Y Lance Stroll they will form the line-up for the Silverstone-based team, in what will be their second season under the Aston Martin banner. The AMR22, which was introduced on the factory production line at the Aston Martin Lagonda headquarters in Gaydon and later with light track practice, features a curvy streamlined design that suits the revolutionary new rules that debuted this year. The cosmetic part was also updated with lime colored details combined with what the team described as a “refined version of the traditional green livery”.

The car had its first shakedown at Silverstone this Friday, February 11, and it marked the first time that a single-seater with specifications targeted for the 2022 calendar was released on asphalt. Everyone they expected to see this type of scenes next February 23 in the tests of Catalonia where the real cars of all the teams will begin to be known.

According to the specialized site motor sport, the team’s chief technology officer, Andrew Green, stated that they chose to take the car out on track to find errors: “What we wanted to do was do a shakedown as soon as possible to check all the systems and stuff. That gives us some time between the shakedown and the Barcelona test. We will have time to react. The car is absolutely new, with no remnants, and the pre-season tests are very short.

The AMR22 on the tarmac at Silverstone (@AstonMartinF1)

Billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, who was joined at the launch by Technical Director Andrew Green and Performance Director Tom McCullough, is coming off a five-year plan to turn the team into a World Championship contender. “The Aston hill climb is on its way. This is the beginning of the progress where our Formula 1 team will end up on the front pages. I have a five-year plan to keep climbing and get to the top.”revealed the owner in front of the presentation microphones.

Sebastian Vettel did not want to be outdone and gave his opinion about the new model: “Look at that car, who wouldn’t be excited about the prospect of competing with it? And when it comes to hopes for the season, I don’t think anyone really knows what to expect. There are new rules and, of course, all the teams will hope that they have got the modifications right..

The Mercedes-powered Aston Martin team finished seventh in the constructors’ championship last year, with Vettel achieving a team-best finish of second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Owner Stroll will be expecting a significantly better performance this time around and fully trusts the new team principal, mike krackwho will start his position before the pre-season race in Barcelona scheduled for February 23.

The new prototype with Stroll and the drivers in the background (@AstonMartinF1)

Taking into account that this Friday he showed his new car McLarenThe schedule of presentations continues at full speed and the following on the list are AlphaTauri (2/14), Williams (2/15), Ferrari (2/17), Mercedes (2/18), Alpine (2/21) Y Alfa Romeo (2/27).

