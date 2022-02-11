Ariana Grande reveals that she has breached all the clauses of the contract of ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande came clean on her way as one of the judges on the 21st season of the reality show TheVoice.

The superstar got candid and shared that she had already broken all the rules of the show’s contract.

Appearing on the show Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Showlarge revealed : “I love seeing the talent that is on the show and meeting these artists and working with them”He said.

“It’s like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists who just want to do the same thing.

“It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. Being in that position is really interesting.”

Ariana Grande in ‘The Voice’

He went on to admit: “I have broken all the rules of my contract. I talk to all of them, all the time. I’m like, sending them by DM. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I say, ‘I’m sorry’ “.

Clarkson also said that Big is always “sending things to the hotel” for the Team Arianawhich might seem like another breach of contract, but it just shows what she’s like in real life.

Grande went on to say: “I am obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time.”

The thing is, she’s not supposed to do that based on the rules of her contract, not that Grande seemed too concerned about violating the terms of the show.