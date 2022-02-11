Ariana Grande leans on Mexican drag artist Amelia Waldorf to promote rem beauty

In 2021, Ariana Grande gave a new advance in her career as a businesswoman when she started with her brand of make-up, rem beauty. Although she has starred in several of the advertising campaigns since her launch, recently, the singer sought the support of the Mexican drag artist, amelia waldorfto promote their products.

Through the site of the cosmetic brand, the “pov” interpreter mentioned how the make-up it has been a part of her life, and the emotions it gives her when she uses it: “I love how instrumental art is to me and to my sense of self and artistic expression.” In addition, he pointed out that, with his line, he seeks to help others feel even more beautiful and to tell their stories creatively and express themselves through him.

Amelia Waldorf stars in rem beauty campaign

Following his vision when creating rem beauty, Ariana Grande It was based on Mexican drag, which has stood out internationally for its way of expressing that there are other ways of representing a gender that go beyond the established standards of femininity and masculinity.

The singer sought amelia waldorf to create, for the first time, a campaign with rem beautywhere the Mexican artist showed her talent when designing looks and styles of make-upwho on several occasions tell us a story, as can be seen on their Instagram account and in their participation in the second season of ‘La Más Draga’.

For rem beauty, the winner of titles such as ‘Miss Conginiality’ created a futuristic and alien look where she opted for a black eyeliner accompanied by a gray shadow and a line, which marks the contour of her brown, brown with white details. On her lips she used wine lipstick that matched the rosy cheeks and the little heart that was drawn under her eye area.

The wardrobe also followed the same futuristic line, being a silver dress with details and stockings with crystals. To get this outfit, she enlisted the help of drag costumer Maurice Reyes Cortes and a wig created by Mamma Jee.

Through the social networks amelia waldorf, Ariana Grande Y rem beautyThey shared photos where you can see the Mexican artist posing with different flagship products of the brand. Once the images went viral, netizens and netizens celebrated the association of both artists in the world of make-up.