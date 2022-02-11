André Jardine is presented as technical director of Atlético de San Luis

The Brazilian strategist said that he will seek to put the dominance of the rival as a hallmark of the team.

Video: André Jardine wants to leave his mark on Atlético de San Luis

“My characteristic as a coach has always been to try to give the team personality, dominance of the rival especially with the ball, we are going to respect the characteristics of the squad and each player, but now the squad will let me plan a team to play well.

“We seek to have the performance of América as a starting point, always looking for improvements and playing to improve the previous game, growing as a team and in confidence, that the players understand what I want every day and we find the path to victories with greater each time. ease”.

“I found a team with a good disposition, preparing very well for the game with America, I found a happier locker room that is experiencing a new moment; in training I found a team with a lot of potential, players with technique and very professional”.

André Jardine confessed that he was working with Tite, Brazil’s technical director, when the Atlético de San Luis project was presented to him. It should be remembered that Jardine won the men’s soccer tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he eliminated Mexico in the semifinals with Jaime Lozano as coach and today Necaxa strategist, so they can meet again.

“I was working with Tite when I had a call talking about the San Luis project, I received her very happy to talk about the project and that was something he wanted in his career, it was a pretty good meeting and he thought so for his career”, pointed out the new coach of the Potosí team.