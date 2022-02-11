AMLO exposed Carlos Loret de Mola’s alleged salary: “it puts me at risk,” the journalist replied

AMLO at a press conference this Friday, February 11, 2022. Photo: Youtube @Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that the journalist has economic income for more than 35 million pesos annual. During the press conference this Friday, the president projected an image in which he broke down the amounts that he supposedly charges Carlos Loret de Mola from companies and media such as Televisa, Radiopolis, Latinus, El Universal, Washington Post, among others.

“He earns much more than me, but it makes me sad because I earn a lot when compared to what the town earns. It’s not a personal matterI am fine with my conscience, I sleep peacefully, but I represent a process of transformation,” the president told the media in another crossover of statements that fuels the controversy between the two.

Immediately, the communicator responded through his Twitter account in a message in which he maintained, it is a persecution. “You put me at risk by disclosing inflated and false amounts of alleged income. It is very serious. It’s a crime. This would-be dictator is out of his mind,” Loret wrote.

AMLO shared the graph during his press conference this Friday, February 11, 2022. Photo: YouTube @Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Information in development…

KEEP READING:

Faced with controversy over his son’s luxuries, AMLO challenged Loret de Mola “for the sake of transparency”

Lilly Téllez attacked AMLO for criticizing Loret de Mola: “Demand your son to account”

Riva Palacio evidenced AMLO’s mistreatment of Marcelo Ebrard: “He has plenty of stomach to swallow offenses”