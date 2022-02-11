Amazon is preparing a ‘Blade Runner’ series with Ridley Scott

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 11 Amazon Studios, the television division of the e-commerce giant, is preparing a series inspired by the universe of the movie “Blade Runner” under the supervision of Ridley Scott. According to an exclusive from the Deadline newspaper and confirmed by the Hollywood press, the studio is finalizing the details of a fiction titled “Blade Runner 2099”, in which Scott, director of the original film, will work as executive producer and could act as director. . At the moment details about the cast and the premiere date of this series, which will continue one of the most acclaimed stories of the science fiction genre, are unknown. Scott, who this year premiered “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci”, already advanced last year on the BBC that there was a project “in a very advanced phase” and suggested that its transfer to television will be done in a ” 10 part series. “Blade Runner is already being presented as a television series, probably the first ten hours,” said the director. The filmmaker released the first installment of “Blade Runner” in 1982, whose script was based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” The film, starring Harrison Ford, became a cult classic for its account of the existential conflicts of humans and a hyper-technological and disturbing setting that imagined the city of Los Angeles (USA) in the future. In addition, in 2017 “Blade Runner 2049” was released, which 25 years after the debut of the first continued the story with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas escorting Ford. With the strong competition in the television market, driven by the Star Wars and Marvel series that Disney+ is premiering, Amazon will bet on fictions derived from universes such as “Blade Runner” and the long-awaited television sequel to “The Lord of The Rings”.