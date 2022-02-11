all the Oscar nominated movies available for streaming

Don’t Look Up

Don’t look up.jpeg Netflix

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, make a startling and terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean and her son and her chief of staff, Jason, to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie. and Jack. There are only six months left for the comet’s impact, but what do you have to do to make the world look up? Directed by adam mckayis starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill. Nominated for Best Film, among other nominations. Available in Netflix.

Being the Ricardos

javier-bardem-and-nicole-kidman-being-the-ricardos.jpeg Amazon Prime Video

Film about the actress, television pioneer, Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the successful series of the time ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband, Desi Arnaz, face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage. . It is directed by Aaron Sorkins and is starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda. The protagonist of it obtained nominations for Best Actor and Actress respectively. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

The Mitchell Family vs. The machines

The Mitchell Family.jpeg Netflix

The Mitchell family’s road trip, escorting one of their sons to his first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity. Directed by Michael Rianda Y jeff rowe features the voices of abby jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolf, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Beck Bennett, John Legend Y Olivia Coleman. It is nominated for Best Animated Film. Available in Netflix.

king richard

King Richard.jpg Warner Bros. Pictures

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Greenis starring Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis. Smith earned a Best Leading Actor nomination for this role. Available in hbo max.

the power of the dog

the-power-of-the-dog-1638353880.jpg Netflix

Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose, Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in on the ranch with his sensitive son Peter. Directed by Jane Campionis starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst Y Kodi Smit-McPhee. It is the film with the most Oscar nominations, 12 in total, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actor. Available in Netflix.

CODA

CODA

Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ella Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the boy with whom she must perform a duet. . Her enthusiastic teacher sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies , or her family. Directed by sian hederis starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Y Eugenio Derbez, is nominated for Best Picture. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

dunes

spec Dune.jpg Warner Bros Pictures

Arrakis, the desert planet, feud of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the world. galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on the planet with the hope of recovering the renown of their house, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deception that will lead them to question their trust between them. his closest associates already appreciate the locals, the Fremen, a race of desert dwellers with a close relationship with the spice. Directed by Denis Villeneuveis starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac. It has 10 nominations including Best Picture. Available in hbo max

the dark daughter

the dark daughter Netflix

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda finds herself consumed by a young mother and her daughter as she watches them on the beach. Intrigued by her attractive relationship (and by her raucous and menacing family) with her, her Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of her early motherhood. An impulsive act draws Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to confront the unconventional decisions she made as a young mother and their consequences. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaalis starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris Y dakota johnson, is nominated for Best Leading Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. Available in Netflix.