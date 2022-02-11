Alexis Vega leaves Chivas, when does he leave?







Photo: Christian Chavez | mexsport

Bad news in Guadalajara. The Chivas they are very close to losing Alexis Vegahis most decisive footballer in the Grita México Clausura 2022.

It may interest you: powerful Chivas! Somersault to get the three points from Juarez

Vega, who has scored three of the Flock’s eight goals in this tournament, will not renew his contract with Chivas to go in search of the European dream.

“I was fortunate to see the game of Chivas in front of Juárez with people very close to Alexis Vegaand they tell me that he is not going to renew with Chivas, “said the journalist Ignacio Suárez in the Octave Sports.

🚨 ATTENTION CHIVABROTHERS 🚨 @fantasmasuarez revealed that Alexis Vega will NOT renew with Chivas ❌ The stage of the Mexican team with the Flock would be very close to completion 😨#TeGiveMoreEmotions pic.twitter.com/hCnwjVMu1X – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) February 10, 2022

Alexis Vega ends contract with Chivas next December and from January 2023 he could look for a team in Europe, just as he did Orbelin Pinedawho left Cruz Azul to reach Celta de Vigo during the winter market of this 2022 in Spain.

RECEIVES THE BEST SPORTS NEWS IN YOUR MAIL, SUBSCRIBE HERE

The same source assures that in Chivas there is some annoyance on the part of Ricardo Pelaezthe club’s sports director, with Alexis Vega due to his refusal to renew with the rojiblanco team.

Vegga arrived at the Flock as a reinforcement in the Clausura 2019 from the Toluca. In the case of him with the Guadalajara shirt, he has 90 games, 18 goals and 14 assists.

Receive all our sports news via WhatsApp, send the word HIGH in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊