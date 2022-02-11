AI in medicine can discriminate the elderly

artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more and more a protagonist in the world of medicine. This is good news that the World Health Organization has not hesitated to praise, but has also warned that it may discriminate against the group of old people.

It has also warned that erroneous assumptions about how older people want to live or interact with technology in your daily life can limit its design and scope. In addition, the way artificial intelligence is used can reduce intergenerational contact or deepen existing barriers to digital access.

In order to prevent these situations, the health organization has presented a series of policies, which include legal, non-legal and technical measures. First of all, recommend the participation of older people in the design of artificial intelligence; data processing teams should be made up of people of different ages; collect data that includes age; asks to invest in infrastructure and digital literacy for older people.

In this line, they add the right of older people to consent or oppose and highlight that this system should not be a substitute for care or treatment provided by a healthcare professional or caregiver; establish mechanisms to empower older people; more research to understand new uses of artificial intelligence and avoid bias; and, finally, Strict ethical processes in the development and application of artificial intelligence.