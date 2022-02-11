After the 2022 Razzie Awards nominations, we remember the film that holds the record | Entertainment Cinema and Series
After the nominations for the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Razzies are also looking for their place in the 2022 awards season to honor … the worst of the year.
Which makes us remember which film broke records in all ten categories.
Adam Sandler won more than 10 Razzie Awards
It was in 2012 that the actor, producer and comedian broke a record by turning the film ‘Jack and Jill’ (2011) into one of the worst movies in the film industry.
The plot is about a family man named Jack who must face a big problem, the arrival of his hated sister Jill, who visits them for Christmas.
However, the days they had planned are not enough, so he extends his visiting days more than necessary, forcing them to get along.
The Sandler comedy has multiple facets, something that did not please those in charge of awarding the worst productions; therefore, it became worthy of being the first film that takes the ten existing categories.
The awards that Adam Sandler won
The first category that the film directed by Dennis Dugan won was Worst Picture, then Sandler took two raspberries, one for Worst Actor and the second for Worst Actress, for playing Jill.
While the celebrity of ‘Scarface’ (1983), ‘The Godfather’ (1972), ‘The Irishman’ (2019) and ‘House of Gucci’ (2021), Al Pacino took the statuette for Worst Supporting Actor, at interpret himself.
the deserving to Worst Supporting Actress, was the famous David Spade, who competed with Katie Holmes in the same film and is usually one of the favorites in Adam’s tapes.
Santiago Segura, Rohan Chand, Eugenio Derbez, Elodie Tougne, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, Nick Swardson and Johnny Depp, to name a few, are the supporting actors who won the Worst Cast category.
As we have already mentioned, Dennis Dugan, in charge of most of Adam’s tapes, was the one who directed the Columbia Pictures production that lasts about an hour and a half, and that won Worst Director.
Worst Remake for being inspired by ‘ Glen or Glenda‘, by Ed Wood (1953), Worst Couple on Screen with Sandler and Kate Holmes and Worst Screenplay, were also awarded.
Will someone break his record for winning Razzie Awards?