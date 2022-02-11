Addiction to video games is from today a mental illness for the WHO

EFE.- The updated list of diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO), which for the first time includes addiction to video games in its section on mental disorders, entered into force today when it was published by the body, after approving it in its assembly of May 2021.

The eleventh WHO International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which is used by health professionals to standardize their work, codes 1.6 million clinical cases, and is the first revision of the list in 30 years, so that the above belongs to a time when this disorder barely existed.

The WHO seeks with this inclusion improve statistics on video game addiction on the planet, since before this standardization studies have offered highly variable figures on the prevalence of this disorderranging from 1% of the population to even 50% (in Asia).

As pointed out last year by the head of the WHO team that compiled the list, Robert Jakob, signs such as not being able to stop playing on the internet or with a console, neglecting friends or work because of it, in periods longer than a year, may be symptoms of this addiction.

The inclusion of this disorder by the WHO was not without controversy last year, and the video game industry protested against it, arguing that there were no solid grounds for considering this addiction a mental illness.

The ICD-11, prepared with data from more than 90 countries, is, unlike its predecessors, exclusively digital, without a paper version, and also includes new developments in traditional medicine and sexual health, as highlighted by the WHO today in a release.

