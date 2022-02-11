Adam Driver is in talks to join Marvel; he would play this powerful villain

U.S.- Actors often become known for types of movies. There are those who opt for small independent roles. There are comic actors like Adam Sandler. Then there are the dramatic films seeking award nominations. Academy Awards, to often considered the most serious types of roles.

Today, we also have the big movies from blockbuster franchises, like the ones from Marvel Y StarWars. Adam Driver he is one of the rare actors to have won over audiences in movies that fit into a wide variety of categories. He has been nominated for Best Actor andn Marriage Story.

He has won over the public Kylo Ren in Star Wars. In 2021, she released three drama films with Annette, The Last Duel Y House of Gucci. Now, we’re hearing that he’s considering working with a major franchise again. A trusted and proven insider source for Giant Freakin Robot has shared that Adam Driver is in talks with Marvel.

Adam Driver has a passionate fan base that has already cast him in many roles for Marvel, so we know everyone will want to know what role he will take on. What we can report, however, is that our source has learned that the actor is in talks with Marvel. That doesn’t mean he’s committed to a role yet, so for now, no one can guess what role he might take on. Still, this is exciting news. Adam Driver is a great actor, known for being a little bit out of the ordinary, and for taking on big roles and making them his own.

A popular casting choice for Adam Driver is Marvel’s Doctor Doom. Is easy to see why. Adam Driver got to play a complicated type of villain in Star Wars. It would be interesting to see him take on someone in a more powerful and darker villain role. With Kang the Conqueror presented to Marvel in Loki, mantwo are waiting to see when Doctor Doom will show up. The two have clashed in the comics. A villain showdown would be a great thing to introduce in a post-Thanos world.

There have also been other popular choices for Doctor Doom, many of them taking very different casting routes. Bryan Cranston from breaking bad is one that would offer a particular type of threat that would be great to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s going to be interesting to see how Marvel handles the casting of Doc Doom. With fans talking about it quite a bit, it’s hard to imagine the role not coming up at least during their conversations.

Other interesting options for a Marvel role for Adam Driver could be Silver Surfer, or as you pointed out FandomWire, The Thing. It seems that Driver is an actor who enjoys a unique challenge. Playing a character with a rock-hard exterior and making him vulnerable and interesting seems like the kind of challenge he’d be up for. The movie of The Fantastic Four it’s coming, so it’s definitely a character on the table.