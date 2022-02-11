Aaron Judge raised his voice on the MLB stoppage

The gardener of yankees from New York, Aaron Judgeraised his voice and spoke about the unemployment who is currently going through the Major Leagues – MLB ahead of the season 2022.

This Thursday, the Players Association and obviously Major League Baseball players met in Tampa, Florida, where Aaron Judge was present and spoke about the current work stoppage in baseball, assuring that things are going well and he is already prepared. for one more season at home, with the New York Yankees.

“Great meeting, great unity. A lot more guys showed up than she expected, which is great. It turned out great and I can’t wait to get this done,” said Aaron Judge.

The judge ruled on the issue of “stoppage” and the meeting that players had in Arizona 👨 ⚖️⚾️🔥 “Great meeting, great unity… I think we are all ready”

👏🏼⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wq0CUumbkf — El Fildeo ⚾️🔥 ‘we are in lockout 🥶 (@elfildeo) February 11, 2022

Judge highlighted the integration of many more players to this cause, hoping that it ends soon and they can have everything arranged to prepare for the MLB Spring Training, also making it clear that he is completely ready, not only him, but all the players who make life in the best baseball in the world.

