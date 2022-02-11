A hamburger with history in the candle holder menu of ‘First Dates’



#ElsujevelasDeFirstDates tastes a delicious hamburger



Being a candle holder on a date is much better with a gourmet burger



The origin, history and true lovers of the hamburger have a date in ‘First Dates’

They say that sorrows with bread are less sorrows and if they are with a hamburger like the one #ElsujevelasDeFirstDates is tasting, much better. Neither pasta nor quinoa salad nor vegan menus, our candle holder honoree is eating a hamburger, one of those that make history and so, it does not matter to be the third in discord.

As old as the figure of the candle holder friend, it is the hamburger. Seeing #TheFirstDates Candleholders look from side to side during their dinner at the restaurant of love we could have felt sorrow, anxiety or have remembered that uncomfortable Valentine’s Day in which we also felt like candleholders and although #CandleholdersWeAreAll, it has not been like that. We could only look at the hamburger in front of him.

A delicious seed bread, a delicious meat to the point accompanied by brie cheese… Yes, our mouths have also been watering because eating a hamburger is a ritual, a moment that can become mystical and unique. For many they are part of the hated fast food but for others, tasting a good hamburger is a real pleasure.

Politicians of the stature of Donald Trump or Barack Obama have declared themselves fans of the hamburger and great masterpieces of cinema have emerged while tasting a hamburger names like Leonardo DiCaprio or Quentin Tarantino. And it is that there are many who have declared the hamburger the queen of their gourmet menu.

Everybody thinks she’s American but behind the first hamburger in the world is Louis Lassen, a German who went to the United States and, taking advantage of what was left in the kitchen, revolutionized the cuisine of the entire world. It is rare restaurant in the world that does not have a hamburger on its menu, in fact, years ago it was established on May 28, the day its creator served the first hamburger in 1900, as International Hamburger Day.

From €2 to €2,000, the price of hamburgers is as varied as their composition. From the classic meat with tomato, onion, lettuce and bread with seeds, to the most select food combinations. The hamburger has opened up to all kinds of recipes and palates. The Heart Attack Grill restaurant in Las Vegas holds the record for the highest calorie burger in the world. And it is that the hamburger is almost an American anthem, but its name comes from the German city of Hamburg and you can taste the largest in the Valencian town of Crevillente.