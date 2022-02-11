6 suggested movies if you are grieving

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Death and loss are a natural part of life. Discover some of the films recommended by specialists that could help you overcome your duels.

Grief and sadness are part of existence. All of us go through painful losses that bring sadness, melancholy and depression in their wake. But nevertheless, grief is necessary to help us overcome adversity with patience and love. This is a list of some of the suggested movies if you are grieving, which can keep you company.

The seventh art is an open window in which we can see our reality reflected through the lives of the characters. When we empathize with the pain of others, we are seeing our susceptibility through their eyes.

What is dueling?

Grief can be defined as the brain’s natural response to major damage in life. Be it the loss of a family member, friend, partner or pet. Often unexpected situations, which can bring painful emotions in their wake.

Starting new paths without the company of significant others can be very difficult and require time to heal the internal wound. There are no set times to get over a loss; all people face their grief in a personal and unique way.

However, 5 fundamental stages have been identified in the grieving process:

Denial: we do not assimilate what is happening. Search for the person in charge: guilt or resentment towards those possibly involved. Depression : stage of sadness and melancholy. Go to: frustration at not being able to do anything to turn back time. Acceptance: we face the loss and begin to heal.

Suggested movies if you are grieving

When we are going through painful grieving situations, feeling identified with losses similar to those of other people it can help us get over the fact faster and look at possible paths to follow.

Just let the cinema give you that helping hand you need in these hard times and feel free to do it alone or accompanied. This is a list of 6 suggested movies if you are experiencing a duel.

The grieving process is difficult. Finding support in different things and people is a relief to get through the moment.

one. 21 grams (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2003)

If there is something certain in life, it is that at some point death will come to all of us. Whether we are scared or not, it is an inevitable reality from which no one will escape. Some say that at death the body loses exactly 21 grams. Is that the weight of the soul?

This film follows for several months the lives of 3 strangers and their partners, who end up crossing their paths and destinies in a fateful accident. After this setback, love, revenge and redemption will knock on the doors of their lives and they will have to lean on their loved ones.

two. Road (Javier Fesser, 2008)

Grief is not something only adults experience. The kids They must also live their process to overcome the adversities of their short existence. This movie is inspired by the true story of Alexia Gonzalez Barrosa 14-year-old girl who in 1985 lost her battle against a malignant tumor after 10 months of fighting.

The little girl must face 2 completely new events for her at her young age: falling in love and dying. However, despite her difficult reality, the girl and her family are filled with hope and faith to face her destiny and not let the darkness consume her life.

3. the memory of water (Mathias Bize, 2015)

What happens in a couple relationship after the death of a child? This is the question that this intimate film tries to answer.

A young couple tries to maintain their love relationship after the loss of their son. But the pain caused seems to be stronger than the love they felt at some point.

This is why both try to continue with their separate lives. However, an opportunity presents itself for them to resume their relationship and they know that getting back together could change the meaning of their lives.

Four. fragments of a woman (Kornel Mundruczo, 2021)

Excited about the future birth of their baby, a young couple must deal with the painful loss of their unborn child when a home birth ends tragically. A personal story full of feelings in which a woman must learn to cope with the death of her son and overcome the sadness that invades her.

From recalling the emotions of knowing that a new life was brewing inside her womb, to the traumatic moment when she found out that the fetus had died. He thus undertakes, together with her partner, a legal process to sue the midwife for medical negligence, but in the process her relationship will also suffer the consequences.

5. My life without me (Isabel Coixet, 2003)

Death, on many occasions, arrives without warning to completely change life. This film is a moving story of a young woman, mother of two daughters, who one day discovers an anomaly in her body. This forces her to see life differently and try to do as much as possible in the shortest time.

His main concern is not to leave his two daughters alone. This is why she begins to leave them messages to accompany them in the most important moments of her life, since she knows that he will most likely not be with them to live them. An emotional and transparent proposal that shows the deep love that a mother can feel for her children.

6. To eat, love, pray (RyanMurphy, 2010)

This film adaptation of the successful book of the same name by the writer Elizabeth Gilbert shows us that not all duels have to do with death. Sometimes, one of the most difficult duels is that of a love separation.

The film, starring Julia Roberts, follows the life of Elizabeth, a woman who thought she was happy in her marriage, but one day she realizes that she no longer is, despite continuing to love her husband. This is why she decides to embark on an international adventure to rediscover herself.

Julia Roberts gives life to the protagonist of this work that explores the path of inner discovery in the face of a love breakup.

Special mentions of movies to go through a duel

There are many movies about death and loss that can help us overcome the inner struggles we are going through. These are some special mentions to complete the list:

Seven souls (Gabriele Muccino, 2008).

Postscript: I love you (Richard LaGravenese, 2007).

So strong so close (Stephen Daldry, 2011).

Cake: a reason to live (Daniel Barnz, 2014).

Manchester by the sea (Kenneth Lonergan, 2016).

Lean on these movies to get you through your grief. They are one more tool to walk accompanied between difficult episodes and vicissitudes.

